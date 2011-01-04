Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Offers Warning this Winter

ADA, OK--A mother and her three children were lucky to be alive Tuesday night after being rushed to the hospital with carbon monoxide poisoning that morning.

It serves as a good reminder to all of us, though.

Authorities say a faulty central gas heater caused a leak of carbon monoxide at their home on county road 1520.

No word on their condition, but Fire Marshall Justin Priest says we all need to know the warning signs and symptoms.

"If you think you're experiencing [carbon monoxide poisoning], you'll have headaches, you'll become dizzy, in some cases your skin will get really red or a pink color," he said.

Firefighters say the best way to prevent poisoning is to buy a carbon monoxide detector and have your central gas heater checked often.

Luke Small, KTEN News