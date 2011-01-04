East Central Provides Job Training for Veterans

ADA, OK--East Central University is helping military veterans find jobs after their service.

The training is a four week course in Oklahoma City and focuses on areas like construction and plumbing while teaching the veterans about green energy.

Its an effort to help veterans find jobs and help them ease back into society after long tours of duty.

"We're trying to make sure that veterans coming back have the opportunity to get this additional training and actually build upon skills that they were using in the military," said Mary Meeks, Director of the Veterans Workforce Investment Program at ECU.

A mandatory orientation for the training begins January 6th in Oklahoma City with training starting on the 10th.

Meeks says it will try to help veterans, who don't live in Oklahoma City, to get to the training and help them find places to stay.

Luke Small, KTEN News