Sherman, TX - Bealls Department Store Closing at Midway Mall - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Sherman, TX - Bealls Department Store Closing at Midway Mall

Posted:

SHERMAN, TX -- The Bealls Department Store at Sherman's Midway Mall is closing. Employees at the store tell KTEN News the Sherman location will be closed by the end of the month. A spokesperson at their corporate office says no other Bealls or Stage stores in our area will be affected.