Daycare Spurs Community to Help Out Fire Victims

ADA, OK--A family in Ada is grateful for the outpouring of support after they lost everything in a house fire.

Deqon and Judy Long, along with their four children, were in desperate need of help when their daycare, Little Duckie, came to the rescue.

After they spread the word, donations started pouring in--clothes, toys, and even furniture.

"I am from New Jersey, so, I didn't know a small town like this could come so close and help out. It makes me feel so good and I love it. I don't want to go nowhere else," said Deqon Long.

"We didn't expect the little snowball that we made. It just avalanched and this room that we are in right now, it was actually filled up twice with donations of clothing and toys," said Barbara Seals, owner of Little Duckie Daycare.

The Chickasaw Nation provided the family a temporary house for thirty days, but the family says they will start looking for a new home as soon as possible.

The fire came just weeks after Judy started a new job as a certified nurse assistant.

Luke Small, KTEN News