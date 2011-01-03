Caney Superintendent Resigns, Releases Statement

CANEY, OK--Superintendent of the Caney, Oklahoma School system is stepping down from her position. Here's part of the statement she released.

"I am leaving Caney. My health has not been good lately. After a cancer scare in late November, it was determined to be my liver and stress greatly aggravates the condition. After talking with my family and the board, we decided that this would be best."

-Dr. Sheryl Barnett

Supt. of Caney, OK schools.

Most recently Caney schools has been in the news because of budget problems and layoffs.

KTEN News