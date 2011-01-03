Teen's Death Called a Possible Homicide

CARTER COUNTY, OK-- Saturday, an Ardmore High School student tragically died. Samantha Ozment, 15, was found unconscious Saturday at a home in Wilson. She was later pronounced dead. Now, more questions surrounding her death. Meredith Saldana has been following this story for us and has the very latest.

Right now, the Carter County Sheriff's Office can't release many details.

They are calling the teen's death a possible homicide.

Meanwhile, the family is devastated and looking for answers.

Samantha Ozment was like so many other teens.

Her family says she had lots of friends and loved to smile.

"She was a beautiful young lady and she was very sweet natured and she was a little bit of a problem child of course that's why this has happened her," says her grandfather Jim Ozment.

Saturday, the Ardmore High School student's life was cut short.

Her grandparents have raised her since she was 3 and say she was troubled, like so many other teens and they hope her death will serve as a wakeup call.

Her Grandmother Charlotte Ozment says, "It happened so suddenly."

Her Grandfather adds, "We're not really for sure what happened yet from the coroner's office, but I know drugs and alcohol are involved. These kids think they're bullet proof and they're not and they don't realize what they do. You know, the combination of what they take and this and that, it can just kill you. If we could just stop one person from having to go through this."

The Ardmore High School had their school social worker on site, she says it's important for Samantha Ozment's friends and teachers to receive counseling.

"It's going to be real important for them to have someone that they can rely on, to talk to and to confide in," says Stephanie Hacker. "They're going to be confused and upset, worried and they're going to need someone to talk to."

As for the family, they're mourning the loss of Samantha and trying to find the funds to give her the proper burial.

"It's a terrible thing to have to burry your child and we don't have the money to do it and that's even worse," says Jim Ozment. "When you don't know what's going to happen to her, you just don't have the money to do it."

A fund has been set up at the Citizens Bank and Trust in Ardmore, if you'd like to help.

We'll of course let you know the results of the investigation as soon as they're released.

-Meredith Saldana, KTEN News