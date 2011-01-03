Have you seen this pony?

The side photo (left) is of a horse that was found near Gunter, TX on Bledsoe Road on 12-31-10. It is described as a White Shetland Pony which walked up in a yard early Friday Morning. If anyone knows who this horse belongs too or if you are the owner you are encouraged to contact the Grayson County Sheriff's Office at (903)-813-4411 and advise the dispatcher you are calling in on the found pony on Incident #438501.