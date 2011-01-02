DDI, Denison City Council to Discuss Downtown Public Restrooms

DENISON, TX -- Public Restrooms may soon be seen in Downtown Denison.

Downtown Denison Incorporated will be meeting with the Denison City Council Monday night at 6:00pm to discuss public restrooms in the city.

DDI may be teaming up with downtown merchants and the Main Street Advisory Board to plan where exactly the restrooms will go.

So far, DDI is considering the parking lot behind Heritage Park. With the permission of the City Council, a caboose may serve as a public restroom at 323 West Chestnut.

Jen French, KTEN News