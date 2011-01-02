Denison Police Department Auctioning Off Seized Vehicles

DENISON, TX -- The Denison Police Department will be auctioning off seized vehicles and dozens of other items this January.



The vehicles can be found on a website commonly used by many cities called renebates.com.

Items seized by the Denison Police are up for bid, as well as items from the Plano and McKinney Police Departments. The auction for the seized Denison vehicles lasts until January 12th, 10:00 AM.

For more information, you can contact the Denison Police Department.

(903) 465-2422

http://www.cityofdenison.com/police/index.asp

Denison Police Department Auction Items:

http://www.renebates.com/cgi-bin/mndetails.cgi?bates93

Jen French, KTEN News