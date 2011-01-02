Meetings in West Bryan County to Discuss Possible Tax Increase

WEST BRYAN COUNTY, OK -- Concerned West Bryan County citizens will have an opportunity to discuss the possibility of a tax increase for the volunteer fire department on Monday, January 3rd and Thursday, January 6th.

Bryan County Commissioners will be meeting Monday at 9:00am in the Bryan County Courthouse.

Commissioners and citizens will be able to discuss the possibility of a tax increase to fund the West Bryan County Volunteer Fire Department.

Thursday, January 6th, citizens will be holding a meeting at Silo Schools at 7:00pm.

Currently, the volunteer fire department is funded by an optional annual fee of $50 per household. The Fire Department Board of Directors say that it's not enough. On the ballot will be a 10.22 mil increase to benefit the department.

Registered voters in West Bryan County will have an opportunity to vote on the issue January 11th to decide if they would like to be taxed for fire protection.

