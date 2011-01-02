Oklahoma State Officials Looking For Voting Machine Upgrade

AP (OKLAHOMA)--When Oklahoma citizens hit the polls in 2012, they might notice some new voting machines.

According to the State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax, the machines that first came to use in 1992.

The old ones were only expected to have a 10-year life expectancy. Bids are being sought for a new system to be used statewide.

Officials are looking for something that's similar to the system currently being used, with optical scanners that read marks made by votes.

State officials say that voters shouldn't notice much difference when they mark their ballots next election.