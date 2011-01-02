New Year's Eve Accident Takes Life of Denison Firefighter

Clinton Little of the Denison FD

KEMP, OK-- A car accident on New Year's Eve took the life of one Denison firefighter.

Family and friends have been notified.

Around 11:00pm Friday, 49-year old Clinton Little was driving West bound on a county road when he struck a tree. The accident occurred near Kemp, Oklahoma.

Little was off duty driving home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Denison Fire Department is working on funeral arrangements for Little. He served with the department for more than 18 years.

Service location and time is still pending.

Jen French, KTEN News