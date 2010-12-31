Business Spikes on New Years for Party Supply Store

SHERMAN, TX--For those who don't plan on celebrating downtown anywhere, there are plenty of options to get a party started in your own home.

Employees at a local party supply store say that compared to any other holiday, New Years brings in the most business.

From noisemakers to giant balloons, employees at the Card and Party Factory in Sherman say that their merchandise is leaving the shelves fast.

"It's a lot busier than like the 4th of July," Deborah Brown, Card & Party Factory Supervisor. "We get a little business, but nothing compared to New Years."

"I think they should get like some tiaras like I'm wearing and maybe a boa so they can you know--look all festive for their party," Jessica McCraw said, Card & Party Factory employee.

Other popular items among customers included pinatas, confetti and plastic champagne flutes.

Jen French, KTEN News