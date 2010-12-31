Cab Service Anticipates Busy New Years Eve

TEXOMA--An easy way to avoid getting a DWI is be getting a cab or having a designated driver.

City Cab in Sherman says that it gets busier on holidays like New Years and can pick up as many as 20 Texomans or more in a night.

The cab service also has a van that can transport seven people at a time.

The service serves Denison, Sherman, Pottsboro and Whitesboro areas.

