Texas DPS Troopers on Lookout for Intoxicated Drivers

TEXAS--Department of Public Safety Troopers want to remind drivers that they will be out in full force looking for drunk drivers throughout the weekend.

This year, the Texas Department of Transportation awarded a grant to enable the highway patrol to be fully staffed this holiday.

Trooper Mark Tackett said they anticipate most intoxicated drivers from 6:00pm Friday until 5:00 am Saturday.

"Not only could you have a wreck, but you could end up going to jail," Tackett said. "It's going to be a lot of money out of your pocket--it's going to be on your record forever and of course the worst case scenario other than jail is hurting or killing somebody or yourself of a loved one or somebody that you don't even know.

Last year, DPS troopers arrested 502 drivers in Texas for driving while intoxicated.

Jen French, KTEN News