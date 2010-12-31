Trooper Crashes in Attempt to Stop Suspected Drunk Driver

COOKE COUNTY--A Texas DPS Trooper recovering after crashing his patrol car while chasing a drunk driving suspect Thursday night.

It happened around 10:15 PM Thursday near Gainesville.

DPS says the trooper was trying to pull over a suspected drunk driver on Highway 82.

During the chase, the suspect unexpectedly stopped in the middle of the road.

"The driver panicked or froze or whatever he did, he stopped inthe middle of the road and the trooper had to take evasive actions to get of tteh road so he wouldn't have a collision with him," Tackett said, Texas DPS Trooper." Ended up driving into a ditch into a fence and into a traffic salvage yard and ended up stricking several pieces of farm equipment.

The trooper suffered minor injuries and his car was totalled. The suspect got away.

