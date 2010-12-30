Bid Approved for Financing New Bryan County Jail

BRYAN COUNTY, OK -- Bryan County Commissioners have accepted a bid for financing the new jail.

Commissioners say they will sign a 15-year contract with Welch State Bank out of Welch, Oklahoma. The finance rate is 4.32% which makes the monthly payments about $22,600. The total project is expected to cost around three million dollars. "It's not a done deal until they submit their paperwork to us and we sign it and they sign it and agreements done, but our part has been done as far as accepting the bid and we've very pleased with it and it's a very fair rate and we believe there won't be any problems meeting those financial obligations," said County Commissioner, Monty Montgomery.

Construction on the main jail is expected to start at the end of the summer. Commissioners hope it will be complete by the end of 2012.

-- Deeda Payton, KTEN News.