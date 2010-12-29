Madill Library Says Gracias for Book Grant

MADILL, OK--Because of the increasing Hispanic population, more schools and public libraries are gearing curriculum and books to Hispanic students.

Madill, Oklahoma is just one example here in Texoma where there is an increased need to provide Spanish language books for children.

Its a need one organization in Texas is trying to meet.

The Robert and Rudy Priddy Charitable Trust issued a grant to the Madill City-County Library to provide 774 bilingual and Spanish language picture books.

Its all part of the Amo Leer or the I Love to Read project.

"Our book budget this year was nothing. We didn't have a book budget because of all the cuts and everything and so we went from maybe 50 Spanish books up to over 700 Spanish books," said Librarian Shirley Harkins.

The trust also gave the library a stipend to start bilingual story times for children.

Meredith Saldana, KTEN News