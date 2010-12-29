Ada House Fire Serves as Safety Reminder When Using Wall Heaters

ADA, OK-- A fire in Ada leaves a family without a home tonight.

Firefighters say it started when the family's five-year-old child accidentally dropped a piece of toilet paper in their wall heater.

While trying to put it out, the lit paper caught a piece of furniture on fire.

We talked to Ada Fire Marshal Justin Priest about how to stay safe when using wall or space heaters.

"The main thing is keep things clear of it and educate your children on not putting anything in it, that it is hot and that it will burn," Priest said.

The family escaped without injury, but the house suffered significant damage.

Luke Small, KTEN News