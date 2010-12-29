Durant Band to Perform at Alamo Bowl - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Durant Band to Perform at Alamo Bowl

Posted:

Durant, Ok -- The Durant High School Band is expected to perform during halftime of the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio Wednesday night.

The game starts at 8:15 p.m. Oklahoma State is playing Arizona. The band will perform the music of Queen.

--Deeda Payton, KTEN News