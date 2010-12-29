Bryan County Commissioners Consider Bids to Finance New Jail

BRYAN COUNTY, OK -- Commissioners are comparing bids on financing a new jail. Three bids are being considered and commissioners plan to accept one as soon as this Thursday. Deeda Payton spoke to County Commissioner Monty Montgomery.

Architects have estimated the cost to renovate and expand the main jail at about $3 million. Montgomery says the lowest bid they have received is 4.32 percent and that was from Welch State Bank out of Welch, Oklahoma.

According to Montgomery, a county jail is the most expensive single item in county government to fund and support and currently Bryan County is running two jails. Montgomery says the biggest benefit to the jail expansion is that they will no longer have to fund those two facilities.

He says the new jail will have 150 beds which is an increase of 30 beds. The project will also expand the parking lots. The best part he says is that the county can afford the renovation without raising taxes. "The payments will be somewhere between $22,000 and $23,000 a month and currently over the past three years that part of the sales tax money dedicated to this project have been generating around $25,000 a month, so we should be in good shape financially to make these payments," said Montgomery.

The two other bids being considered are from Vision Bank and Empire Financial Services out of Tulsa.

Thursday afternoon commissioners are expected to meet to accept one of the bids. We will follow up.

Deeda Payton, KTEN News.