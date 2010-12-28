Ardmore Bank Robbed, Police Search For Suspect

ARDMORE, OK - Ardmore Police are investigating a bank robbery at the First National Bank on West Broadway.

The call came into police just after 9:30am Tuesday morning. Authorities say a man walked into the bank, demanded money, then left on foot. It is not believed the suspect brandished a weapon. No one was harmed during the incident.

Authorities are still on scene interviewing bank employees and witnesses. So far, very little information is being released.

The following description of the suspect has been released:

White male

Age: 30s

Slender build

Fled on foot; May have ran to a red or maroon Dodge pick-up truck nearby

If you have any information about the crime contact local authorities.

