Operation Pride Offers Christmas Tree Disposal

ARDMORE, OK--North of the Red River, real Christmas tree owners can take their trees to be recycled by Operation Pride.

Its normally the place in Ardmore where you drop off trash or goods to be recycled, but now Operation Pride has a massive pile of leaves and twigs where you can drop off your Christmas tree.

You just come down to Refinery Road behind the public works building and sign in the office.

Operation Pride will break down the tree for you--and turn it into compost.

"This is what the Okie dirt is made out of and then after its processed and everything, they can come out and gather it and put it on their landscape, in their yards, or whatever their needs might be," said James Cook with Operation Pride.

If your unable to drop off your tree, you can call the Operation Pride office and they will be able to come pick it up for you.

Luke Small, KTEN News