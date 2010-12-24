Power Knocked Out Across Ardmore - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Power Knocked Out Across Ardmore

ARDMORE, OK - Thousands of people are facing power outages in Ardmore on Christmas Eve.

According to OG&E, the power was knocked out across the city just after 11am. Crews responded to the scene and are working to restore power.

To check power outages visit OG&E's website: http://www.oge.com/Pages/Home.aspx

