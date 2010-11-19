Van Alystne Students Tour Disaster Mobile Communications

VAN ALYSTNE, TX--When disaster strikes and phone services are down, contacting loved ones may seem impossible. One communications company is making sure everyone keeps in touch.

Verizon's Mobile Communications Command Centers made a stop at Van Alystne Middle School Friday. The vehicles have helped victims of September 11 and Hurricane Katrina. Each connects to a satellite, enabling disaster victims to call via Internet or phone to reach loved ones.

"The emotion in that critical moment is to hear that loved one's voice and to know that they're OK, and if the communications infrastructure has been damaged to the point where there's no cell phone service available, there are no land lines available or they're just jammed and the person can call their distant family and let them know that they're ok--that's the emotion that's important," David Hyde said, Verizon Disaster and Recovery Team.

Several eighth grade Van Alystne students toured the command centers.

Jen French, KTEN News