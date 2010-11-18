Feeding Families Food Drive - What Is Needed

What is needed?
Non-perishable food, basically food that won't spoil.
It doesn't cost a lot to help we came up with a total of less than $15 dollars to help.
You can donate:
- Canned Items
- Fruit Cups
- Juice Boxes
- Cereal
- Pastas
- Ready to eat food with easy open tops that don't require a can opener.
- Baby food
- Peanut Butter
- Hearty soups
- Chili
If you want to make a monetary donation to the Salvation Army, think about this:
Just $35 feeds a hungry child for a month
$50 feeds a hungry senior for a month
$250 feeds a family of four for 6 weeks
Please help your friends and neighbors. Help feed families this year to make sure no one in Texoma goes hungry.