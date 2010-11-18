Feeding Families Food Drive - What Is Needed

What is needed?

Non-perishable food, basically food that won't spoil.

It doesn't cost a lot to help we came up with a total of less than $15 dollars to help.











You can donate:

Canned Items

Fruit Cups

Juice Boxes

Cereal

Pastas

Ready to eat food with easy open tops that don't require a can opener.

Baby food

Peanut Butter

Hearty soups

Chili



If you want to make a monetary donation to the Salvation Army, think about this:

Just $35 feeds a hungry child for a month

$50 feeds a hungry senior for a month

$250 feeds a family of four for 6 weeks



Please help your friends and neighbors. Help feed families this year to make sure no one in Texoma goes hungry.