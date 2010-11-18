Feeding Families Food Drive - What Is Needed - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Feeding Families Food Drive - What Is Needed

What is needed?

Non-perishable food, basically food that won't spoil.
It doesn't cost a lot to help we came up with a total of less than $15 dollars to help.    




You can donate:

  • Canned Items
  • Fruit Cups
  • Juice Boxes
  • Cereal
  • Pastas
  • Ready to eat food with easy open tops that don't require a can opener.
  • Baby food
  • Peanut Butter
  • Hearty soups
  • Chili


If you want to make a monetary donation to the Salvation Army, think about this:
Just $35 feeds a hungry child for a month
$50 feeds a hungry senior for a month
$250 feeds a family of four for 6 weeks

Please help your friends and neighbors. Help feed families this year to make sure no one in Texoma goes hungry.

    Wednesday, November 23 2011 9:29 AM EST2011-11-23 14:29:31 GMT
    KTEN has teamed up with The UPS Stores in Durant, Ardmore and in Sherman to make sure no one in Texoma goes hungry this Holiday Season. We're asking for donations of non-perishable food items. With the help of Salvation Army workers around Texoma, the food we collect will be distributed across the local area to families in need.