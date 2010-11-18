Feeding Families Food Drive - Drop Off Locations

KTEN has teamed up with The UPS Stores in Durant, Ardmore and in Sherman to make sure no one in Texoma goes hungry this Holiday Season. We're asking for donations of non-perishable food items. With the help of Salvation Army workers around Texoma, the food we collect will be distributed across the local area to families in need.
The list of drop-off locations will expand over the next few days and we will be highlighting certain areas live during our newscasts.
Here is a list of current drop off locations:
Texas Locations:
KTEN Studios
10 Highpoint Circle
Denison, TX
(behind IHOP)
The UPS Store
718 Hwy 82 East
Sherman, TX
Blake Utter Ford
215 N. US 75
Denison, TX
Bob Utter Ford
2525 Texoma Parkway
Sherman, TX
Glenn Polk Autoplex
4320 N. I-35
Gainesville, TX
Holiday Ford-Chevy
1009 Highway 82W
Whitesboro, TX
Team Bonner
2900 S. Austin
Denison, TX
Oklahoma Locations:
KTEN Ardmore Studios
Merrick Drive,
Ardmore, OK
The UPS Store
1405 4th Ave NW
Ardmore, OK
The UPS Store
4019 W Hwy 70
Durant, OK
Carter County Dodge
3600 W. Broadway
Ardmore, OK
Carter County Hyundai
616 Holiday Road
Ardmore, OK
Fenton Honda
220 Holiday Drive
Ardmore, OK
Mackey's
320 W. Main
Durant, OK
Red River Ford
402 Westside Drive
Durant, OK
Tishomingo Chevrolet
1120 W. Main
Tishomingo, OK
Toyota of Ardmore
402 Holiday Drive
Ardmore, OK