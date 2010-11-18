Feeding Families Food Drive - Drop Off Locations

KTEN has teamed up with The UPS Stores in Durant, Ardmore and in Sherman to make sure no one in Texoma goes hungry this Holiday Season. We're asking for donations of non-perishable food items. With the help of Salvation Army workers around Texoma, the food we collect will be distributed across the local area to families in need.



The list of drop-off locations will expand over the next few days and we will be highlighting certain areas live during our newscasts.



Here is a list of current drop off locations:



Texas Locations:



KTEN Studios

10 Highpoint Circle

Denison, TX

(behind IHOP)

The UPS Store

718 Hwy 82 East

Sherman, TX

Blake Utter Ford

215 N. US 75

Denison, TX

Bob Utter Ford

2525 Texoma Parkway

Sherman, TX

Glenn Polk Autoplex

4320 N. I-35

Gainesville, TX

Holiday Ford-Chevy

1009 Highway 82W

Whitesboro, TX



Team Bonner

2900 S. Austin

Denison, TX



Oklahoma Locations:



KTEN Ardmore Studios

Merrick Drive,

Ardmore, OK

The UPS Store

1405 4th Ave NW

Ardmore, OK

The UPS Store

4019 W Hwy 70

Durant, OK

Carter County Dodge

3600 W. Broadway

Ardmore, OK

Carter County Hyundai

616 Holiday Road

Ardmore, OK

Fenton Honda

220 Holiday Drive

Ardmore, OK

Mackey's

320 W. Main

Durant, OK



Red River Ford

402 Westside Drive

Durant, OK

Tishomingo Chevrolet

1120 W. Main

Tishomingo, OK

Toyota of Ardmore

402 Holiday Drive

Ardmore, OK