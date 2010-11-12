$1.2 Million Raised for Grayson County United Way

GRAYSON COUNTY, TX -- Twenty-two non-profit organizations will be able to continue services thanks to the fundraising efforts of the Grayson County United Way. The organization raised $1.2 million in the past year. Deeda Payton reports.

To "Live United" means more than supporting your local united way, it means supporting your neighbors when they're in crisis, when they're in shock and when they're in need. "We have three focus areas. One of them alcohol and drug abuse. That's one of the main issues we have that we're going to address in this county. The other one is our youth, the kids like our Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club and Boys and Girls Club in Sherman and Denison, but the interesting thing we still have to take care of are things that happen," said David Cortinas with the United Way.

Grayson County United Way supports 22 area agencies. Agencies that support thousands of local citizens with various needs. "Having the support of the united way this year and previous years has meant the world to the center and to the children and adults with disabilities and disorders that we serve, day in and day out," said Susan Vardell with The Rehabilitation Center.

In the past year, the United Way has raised $1.2 million which is more than the previous year.

Despite the tough economic times, area schools and businesses continue to write checks and increase their donations to the United Way. "The amount of people the United Way and agencies help is just, it's amazing and they do a wonderful job of making sure our community's needs are met and we're very excited and happy about that and that's why we're a partner," said Sam Keeler, with Tyson Foods which is a United Way Supporter.

These donations ensure that the United Way will be here if and when you need them.

Deeda Payton, KTEN News.