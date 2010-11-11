Ardmore Ministry Hosts Thanksgiving Feast

ARDMORE,OK--Families who need a little help this Thanksgiving are in luck--an Ardmore ministry is making sure no one goes hungry.

Ignite Ministries is hosting a free thanksgiving meal this Saturday at Heritage Hall in Ardmore.

Today we found Joe at the Farmers Market store in Lone Grove slicing up forty two turkeys for the big day.

Scott Moore with Ignite says he hopes for over fifteen hundred people at the event.

"With today's economy, that's one thing we talked about, is it's not just the low income people anymore it could be the person who lives in the nice house on the other side of town that is going through a financial hard time. They're struggling to pay their mortgage payments and they just need a little help," said Moore.

The meal runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

