Hagerman Natl Wildlife Refuge Offers Winter Tours

GRAYSON CO., TX - Catch the wonders of nature and fall by attending one of the many free Winter Van Tours happening at Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge.

Join park officials every Wednesday morning for a tour of the refuge. You'll be able to see geese, ducks and other winter wildlife, while learning about the refuge operations.

This is a free event, but space is limited so reservations are encouraged. Call 903-786-2826 for more information.