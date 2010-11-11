Pets of the Week: 11/11/10

PETS OF THE WEEK - Check out the kitten and dog up for adoption this week in Texoma.

Ardmore Animal Shelter

Hi my name is Lady! I am an 8 year old spayed female Doberman type. I am shy when you first meet me but I warm up quickly. I will come when you call me and walk on a leash. I get along great with other pets and I adore children. The staff usually lets me lounge around the reception area because I adore giving and receiving affection from everyone. My owners brought me to the animal shelter a few weeks ago because they could no longer care for me. Please give me a second chance to be part of a family. November is adopt-a-senior-pet month so the animal shelter staff is adopting all pets four years of age and older at ½ price. That means it is only $30.00 to adopt me! Please come visit me at the animal shelter and take me, or one of my friends, home with you.

You can contact the Animal Shelter staff at 580-223-7070 or stop by 321 Carol Brown Blvd. You can also visit them online at www.ardmoreanimalshelter.org or join them on Facebook.

This week Ardmore Animal Shelter is asking for donations of bleach and copy paper.

Morton Street Animal Shelter

Stop by the Morton Street Animal Shelter in Denison and adopt a sweet kitten. Right now the shelter has several kittens and cats up for adoption. One litter includes two siblings that are around nine weeks old. If you want more information stop by their location on Morton Street in Denison, give them a call at 903-465-4714 or visit www.animalhospitalofdenison.com.