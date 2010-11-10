Caney, OK School District Lays Off 8

CANEY, OK -- It's official. Eight Caney, OK school district employees got pink slips as the district continues to battle a massive budget deficit.

Those laid off were support personnel like a custodian, several classroom assistants and a cafeteria worker. In addition to the personnel cuts the district is also cutting back in other areas. "We've caught back on athletic travel. We've cut back on travel for professional development. We've cut programs that are not absolutely crucial to instruction. Every cut that can be made has been made and was made prior to the layoffs," said Superintendent Dr. Sheryl Barnett. Dr. Barnett says the money isn't there because the district got substantially less financial support this year from the state.