BRYAN CO., OK -- It's never too early to start preparing for wintertime, which is why Wednesday is recognized as Winter Weather Preparedness Day in both Oklahoma and Texas.

If you lived in Texoma last year, you probably remember all the snow and ice we got and the many days of sub-freezing temperatures. And now is the time to get ready for that kind of weather even though the weather's still pretty nice. "Right, even though it's nice right now, this weekend we're expecting to have some lows down in the 30s with a cold front coming through. So, it's just a good time to get ready for that kind of weather," said Bryan County Emergency Manager James Dalton. Some of the things you should be doing now include checking your furnace or fireplace, making sure your pipes are insulated and making sure your vehicle is ready for possible winter driving conditions.