New Denison Library Plans on Hold

DENISON, TX -- A surprising turn of events. KTEN learned Tuesday that plans for a new Denison library and museum are on hold.

A lot of you have asked what's going on at the site of the old Denison High School. That's where the new library was to be built. All that's going on there is crews repositioning a sewer line. As for the proposed new library and museum, it's on hold because the private donor who was going to help fund a large part of the project decided to go a different direction. "I think from the city's point of view, Mr. and Mrs. Harber have moved on with what they're planning on doing with the museum and that leaves the city back contemplating building a new library with its own resources," said Library Director Alvin Bailey. Without a major private donor, Bailey said it'll likely be another two years before the city would be able to even consider building a new library.