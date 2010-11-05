Ashbrooke Fire Leaves Families Displaced, Agencies Offering Help

ARDMORE,OK--On Wednesday afternoon families stood in shock as an entire building at an Ardmore apartment complex burned.

We now know the cause and for the first time you can witness a rescue of one of the tenants--caught on tape.

The video was shot by a KTEN viewer named James Gravelle.

He was able to capture the rescue of Charlotte Adams who we told you about on Wednesday.

The fire started on Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. at Ashbrooke Place Apartments.

Officials now believe the cause was a lit cigarette butt on a balcony.

Firefighters battled the fire for several hours but, in the end, sixteen apartments were destroyed.

We met a woman today who lost everything in the fire.

She was outside the scene there looking for her beloved pet.

"When I came after my car this morning security had seen a gray cat out here walking around so I'm out here hunting my cat. Everything else is long gone," said Kathy Stanley, who survived the fire when her neighbor woke her up and got her out of the burning building.

Sadly many victims of the fire did not have renters insurance.

Today we talked to Tim Longest, an insurance agent in Ardmore, to find out what it takes to make sure your belongings are covered.

He said renter's insurance only costs about fifteen to twenty dollars a month depending on your policy.

"Not only do you have coverage in case of fire or theft for your personal property, you have liability coverage in a case a guest gets hurt or your dog bites someone or something bad happens that is your responsibility," said Longest.

A resident of the apartment we spoke to on Wednesday said he turned down renters insurance just a week before this fire.

The Red Cross and the Salvation Army are helping the families who lost everything in the fire, but they need your help too.

The disaster assessment team is still doing interviews with victims to see exactly what they need.

"Red Cross could not provide the services that we do without the support of individuals, churches, Salvation Army, all of those organizations and individuals were helping us [Wednesday] night," said executive director for Red Cross Patricia Whitener.

The Salvation Army says clothing and especially coats are needed for the children affected in the fire.

Take your donations to the Salvation Army Thrift Store.

The Red Cross is keeping their shelter open Thursday night for anyone in need.

Luke Small, KTEN News