TCOG Will Offer Medicare Part D Counseling

TEXAS--Getting government financial help for medical bills may be confusing for some senior citizens, but are resources for those who need some help.

Prescription drugs may be an undue financial burden for many seniors. National legislation could improve Medicare Part D, and cover those previously in the "coverage gap."

The Texoma Council of Governments is offering Medicare counseling to help.

Open enrollment for Medicare Part D prescription drug benefits starts November 15 and lasts until December 31st.

After President Obama signed the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act in March 2010, more prescription drugs for seniors are expected to be covered beginning in 2011.

"The medicare system is confusing and it's frustrating and it's very difficult to navigate that process sometimes, and so the TCOG counselors are here to help folks make sure they get signed up for the right programs," Susan Thomas said, Executive Director of the Texoma Council of Governments.

Many Part D enrollees fell into the "donut hole" and their prescriptions weren't covered by Medicare previously. The Texoma Council of Governments will provide counselors to help citizens figure out what they're qualified for and exactly how much their discount will be.

Seniors in Grayson, Fannin and Cooke county can schedule an appointment.

Jen French, KTEN News