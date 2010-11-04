Sherman & Austin College Partner to Build New Campus Facility

SHERMAN, TX -- Austin College is building a new $38 million facility. Now the city of Sherman is partnering with the college to help further stimulate economic growth in the area. Deeda Payton reports.

The Sherman Economic Development Corporation has granted the college $300,000. City officials say it's a small price to pay to one of the biggest employers in Sherman.

Austin College is a private university and one of the biggest economic draws for Sherman. "For what the college brings to the area in the way of jobs, students, families who come to visit their students," said Vice President of Business Affairs at Austin College, Heidi Ellis.

It's because of this impact that the city of Sherman has agreed to partner with the college to help expand programs and build what will be called "the IDEA Center."

"We're talking about a $38 million science building that will bring new jobs, new students, add employees to the college so this is a tremendous opportunity," said Ellis.

SEDCO is granting the college $300,000 over the next five years to go towards the facility. "I think unarguably AC's impact on the community is direct so we're using indirect funds to garnish a direct impact and I think it's a boom for the taxpayers in Sherman, TX. So, we're very happy we can do this. We wish Austin College the best of luck on the IDEA Center and we're just glad to be a partner," said Mayor Bill Magers.

The city estimates that the construction of the new IDEA Center will create a nearly $109 million benefit to the community.

No exact date has been given for the groundbreaking of the new IDEA Center, but officials at Austin College say they hope it will be soon.

Deeda Payton, KTEN News.