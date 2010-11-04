UPDATE: Shooting in Sherman, Kills 2, Seriously Injures 1

SHERMAN, TX - An update on the triple-shooting Monday. Officials have confirmed it was a murder-suicide.



Police say Monday around 1:00PM at the Eastside Garden Apartments in Sherman. 44yr old Charlie Whitely shot 37yr old James Whitely and 50yr old Lestor Whitely before turning the gun on himself. Charlie and James died immediately and Lestor later died from injuries at Parkland Hospital in Dallas.