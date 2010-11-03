Tight Race for District 49 Could Lead to Recount

SOUTHERN OKLAHOMA--A surprise result in one southern Oklahoma race could lead to a recount.

Tommy Hardin, the Republican challenger for District 49, beat the incumbent Democrat Sam Buck by just thirty-six votes.

According to Oklahoma statute, Buck has until five p.m. on Friday to ask for a recount.

He can ask for a recount for specific precincts or the whole district.

We talked to Sam Buck today and he said he has not decided on whether to ask for a recount.

Still, the Representative said he felt straight party voting played a big role in the race.

Luke Small, KTEN News