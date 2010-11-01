Bryan County Door Hangers Give Wrong Poll Information

BRYAN COUNTY--Voting in one Oklahoma County could be confusing if you've received a door hanger that wasn't from the Bryan County Election Board.

The red door hangers say, "Vote this Tuesday November 2nd, 2010," and give a polling address. Unfortunately, the address given is the wrong location.

"We do not know where they originated from," Linda Fahrendorf said, secretary for the Bryan County Election Board. "It's probably someone trying to help people vote, but when the information is incorrect it creates problems."

Voters who are unsure where to cast their ballot can check their Voter ID card, which should provide the precinct. For additional information, you can call the Bryan County Election Board at 580-924-3228.

Jen French, KTEN News