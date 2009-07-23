This Ain't Their First Rodeo: Kueckelhan Ranch Rodeo

It's a way of life for many people in our region - riding the rodeo circuit. But with the economy down many sponsors are pulling out and some rodeos are forced to close this summer. KTEN's Katy Blakey met up with one local family who's been in the rodeo business over 50 years.

"We have 400 contestants which is really good considering the economy the way it is," said Haynes Kueckelhan, owner of Kueckelhan Ranch Rodeo.

Considering the way many rodeos are going it is good. Plenty of contestants and livestock are rolling into the Kueckelhan ranch. For 54 years, owner Haynes Kueckelhan has been operating the ranch and rodeo. Even with the tough times, he's changed very little.

"We do the same thing every year and I know we have a reputation for putting on a rodeo that is wholesome and fun for the whole family."

That strong reputation is keeping them going. They had no problems with sponsors. All they need now are the fans.

"To answer your question how big is the crowd? I don't know. I wish I did."

But Kueckelhan won't stress too much. He has faith they'll fill the stands.

"I have no fear. I do the best I know to do. My family all does the same thing. God will pull us through. No use worrying about it."

Tickets cost $9 for adults, $4 for children.

Katy Blakey, KTEN News



