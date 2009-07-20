Phase Two of Construction on Pecan Grove Park in West Sherman

Part of the Comprehensive Master plan for the future of Sherman approved on Monday?

Phase II of construction on Pecan Grove Park in west Sherman.

Michelle Gillespie reports that the Sherman Council accepted a bid from Dean Construction to build and expand Pecan Grove Park, just south of Highway 82 and west of FM 1417 and from the plan discussed Monday night, the biggest park in Sherman, is like nothing the city's seen before.

Phase I of the construction completed a few weeks ago, is only the beginning, encompassing about 30 or so acres.

Phase II of the $2.4 million project, set to begin in a month, will develop and build on nearly 100 acres of the park.

Some of the new features: 8 acres of nature trails, two new playplaces--one for toddlers and a separate one for older children, as well as a fishing pier in Dean Gilbert Lake.

"The land and the thought of the park being there has been in the works for years and we just now got to a point economically where, with the base of people we have now in Sherman, to see it through and get it done," says Kevin Winkler of Sherman Parks and Recreation. Mayor Bill Magers says Monday was a big day for Sherman. "We approved out Comprehensive Master Plan which sets the groundwork for the next 25 years of Sherman, very uneventful night but very positive night for the citizens of Sherman and we're really excited about what's going and for the future of Sherman."

Another unique feature to the park, an amphitheater,that would seat between 2,300 and 5,000 people. The plan is to use the sloping hill next to Dean Gilbert Lake as the seating area.

The park will also include a practice football field and soccer field and at least four pavilions and gazebos.

Even more good news, city officials say the plan for the new park, paid for by the city, actually came in slightly under the $2.4 million budget.

And officials hope to have the park finished and open by fourth of july next year.

Michelle Gillespie, KTEN news.



