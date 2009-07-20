TCOG is teaming up with 107.3 to help collect school supplies for children who cannot afford all of the required supplies. The supply drive has just begun and it is hoping to fill up at each location.

If you would like to donation you can drop off school supplies at the following locations:

Knight Furniture 108 W. Lamar St Sherman, TX 75090-7196 (903) 893-9484

Farm Bureau 200 S FM 1417 Sherman, TX 75092-7763 (903) 893-4393

Backyard Pool and Spas 3811 Texoma Pkwy Sherman, TX 75090 (903) 891-3483

Hometown Dental 4800 Texoma Pkwy # 1018 Sherman, TX 75090-2092 (903) 813-4867

Ameristate Bank 2410 Loy Lake Road Sherman, TX 75090-0204 (903) 813-4700

The school supply drive has just started but it is in need of the communities help. You can drop off items until August 7, 2009. The school supplies will be given to the children two weeks before the start of the school year.

Christina Lusby, Reports.