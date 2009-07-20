Texas Man Drowns On Lake Murray

OHP Lake Patrol are investigating a drowning at Lake Murray. Officials say Rigoberto Vanegas-Chaves, 24, of Pilot Point Texas drowned Sunday.

It happened at Tee Pee Beach at Lake Murray around 4pm. This is the same site where another drowning happened just a few weeks ago.

Witnesses say Vanegas-Chaves was playing catch with other swimmers in shallow water when went to retrieve a ball, went under water and did not resurface.

OHP Divers found his body three hours later, around 7 o'clock, thirty feet from the shore. His body was taken to Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home in Marietta.

