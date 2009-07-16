Talking your money, you see all the for sale signs but is it a good time to buy a home? Thursday, a homebuyers workshop was held in Ardmore. Meredith Saldana was there and has some tips for future homebuyers.

The main the lesson for everyone was looking at your family's situation.

While interest rates seem great right now, it all depends on your family's budget.

The workshop was put on by the OSU Extension Office and was held at the Ardmore Public Library.

Realtors came in and showed the potential homebuyers all the forms they'd have to fill out and explained, in detail, how to do it.

Lawyers were also there talking about how to avoid foreclosure and were on hand to answer any questions buyers might have.

Sandy Lackey puts on the workshop every year.

She's a family and consumer educator at the OSU Extension Office and says it's important to know if now is a good time for you to buy a home or if maybe waiting a little while down the road is the best option.

"We talk about money management, setting up a budget. Can I afford this much house? When you go to have that loan approval they may say that I can buy this much but can you really live on that with that big of a payment?"

They also discussed how to make the most of your credit and fix any hiccups that might be on your report before trying to buy a home.

-Meredith Saldana, KTEN News