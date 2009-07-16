Fiery Crash Near Denison Injures 6; Names Released

Update: Names Released: 17-year-old Matthew Wood is still in critical condition at Baylor in Dallas. He was the passenger in a Toyota, driven by his cousin Rex Morgan, who's still at TMC with serious injuries to his right leg.

Wood's 16-year-old girlfriend, whose name has not been released is still in serious condition at Parkland in Dallas. Wood's 9-year-old sister is listed as stable.

Also, the driver of the Dodge Stratus that caught fire, 19-year-old Brittani Barnett was treated and released from TMC, along with her 15-year-old cousin.

A major accident southeast of downtown Denison on Richerson road. We just learned teenagers are involved in this one. Two helicopters had to be called assisting with six people injured. We don't know how many are teenagers, but we do know there were teens involved. Two cars were involved, possibly in a head-on collision. Four people were in one car and two in another. When authorities got on the scene, one vehilce was fully engulfed in flames. It happened around four o'clock. Our crew is still on the scene trying to find out more. We'll of course update you as soon as we can.