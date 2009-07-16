Wilson N. Jones Signs Letter of Intent with LHP

Wilson N. Jones Medical Center Signs Letter of Intent with Texas Health Resources and Legacy Hospital Partners, Inc.

(July 16, 2009) Wilson N. Jones Medical Center announced today that it has signed a letter of intent with Texas Health Resources (Texas Health) and Legacy Hospital Partners, Inc. (LHP) to undertake a 90-day process of due dilligence and negotiations that could result in the acquesition of the hospital. The letter of intent enables Texas Health and LHP to become familiar with the internal operations, employees and medical staff of the hospital.