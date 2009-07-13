State's Only Trooper Memorial Located Here in Texoma

Honoring troopers who've lost their lives in the line of duty. Law enforcement is a dangerous job and so many end up giving the ultimate sacrifice for our safety. Now there's a memorial to remember those hero's right here in Texoma. Meredith Saldana has more on this story.

33 Oklahoma troopers have lost their lives serving The Sooner State and it's citizens, this new memorial pays tribute to those troopers.

It's located right in the middle of the Falls Creek church camp in Davis, Oklahoma.

It's a camp that sees more than 50,000 young campers every summer and it's a place troopers frequently drive through and visit.

So troopers say it's only fitting that the place of remembrance for those fallen troopers be located at the heart of the camp.

Trooper Jay Clary says, "Well, Falls Creek is the largest Christian based camp across the world for all I know. Thousands of students and adults come here each summer and it's just a fitting place to have it right here where they have camp every year where thousands of lives are changed."

Each stone lists the troopers name and rank and how they died in the line of duty.

There is another memorial for law enforcement in Oklahoma City but this is the only memorial in the state that's dedicated to troopers only.

-Meredith Saldana, KTEN News