New Businesses Opening In Caddo

While many local businesses are scaling back or closing up shop, one small Bryan County town is seeing more merchants opening their doors. KTEN's Katy Blakey reports.

New businesses are coming to Caddo - not to the edge of the highway, but to the heart of downtown.

"It's slow. Hard to get started," said Anthony Holder, who is preparing to open a new story. "First time we've been in a business. So it's new to us."

Anthony and Tracy Holder are busy preparing to open Backwoods - a hunting and fishing supply store.

"I'm pretty excited about it," said Tracy Holder. "It's hard to get excited in this economy, but it is going to do good."

Tracy lost her job a few months ago and says the lay-off is giving her the opportunity to follow a family dream - owning their own business.

"Even with the economy down people are going to hunt and fish. They're going to do what they enjoy. We hope it works."

Their neighbors hope business goes well. Fellow downtown merchants, like the owner of Rex II Theater, are eager for more customers.

"I think it's great," said Hal Nesbitt. "The more we have down here the more crowd we'll have."

Along with Backwoods, a new bar-b-q stand is going next door - joining another restaurant that just opened. A photography studio is also going in down the street and another sporting goods store.

"I think it's better," said Holder. "People will have more to do."

Backwoods plans to open in August. Several of the other businesses plan to open in the next few weeks.

Katy Blakey, KTEN News