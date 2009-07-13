Heat Advisory Continues For Texoma

Texas and Oklahoma are suffering in sweltering heat. Temperatures climbed into the triple digits for much of our viewing area again on Sunday.

Our KTEN cameras caught folks trying to cool off anyway they could. Some parents spent the weekend taking the kids for a dip at the Fairview Park pool in Sherman. Others were headed out to the beaches of Lake Texoma.

Doctors say to keep cool - wear loose-fit and light-colored clothing. Of course, stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water. If you have to be outside take breaks in the shade often or in the air-conditioning.

Local hospitals say they are seeing an increase of heat-related visits.

KTEN News